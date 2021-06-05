Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will lead the grid at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton managed to make P2 in the qualifying session following a tricky weekend for the Mercedes team.
Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (R) of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas react parc ferme after the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL
Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow reacts at parc ferme after he took pole position during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL
Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in action during the third practice session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU
British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts at parc ferme after he took second position during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL
Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing steps out of his car at parc ferme after he took the third position during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL
