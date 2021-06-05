Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc (R) of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton (L) of Mercedes-AMG Petronas react parc ferme after the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow reacts at parc ferme after he took pole position during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL

Monaco's Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow in action during the third practice session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts at parc ferme after he took second position during the qualifying session for the Formula One Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at the Baku City Circuit in Baku, Azerbaijan, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Maxim Shemetov / POOL