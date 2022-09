Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) arrives at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy, on 10 September 2022, ahead of qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Max Verstappen (Red Bull) acknowledges the crowd after qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Monaco's Charles Leclerc (R) of Scuderia Ferrari celebrates after taking pole position in qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza in Monza, Italy, on 10 September 2022. EFE/EPA/MATTEO BAZZI

Monaco's Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) grabbed pole Saturday in qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza, the home race for the Scuderia.

Defending champion and current points leader Max Verstappen (Red Bull) set the second-fastest lap, followed by the other half of the Ferrari duo, Carlos Sainz.