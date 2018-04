Dutch Formula One driver Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing in action during the third practice session for the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP (front) and Belgian Formula One driver Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren in action during the third practice session for the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finnish Formula One driver Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari (front) and British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP in action during the third practice session for the 2018 F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at the Sakhir circuit near Manama, Bahrain, on April 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finland's Kimi Raikkonen was the fastest on Saturday in the third and final free practice ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, while Lewis Hamilton dropped five places on the grid after an unplanned gearbox change landed him with a penalty ahead of the second event of the 2018 Formula One season.

Raikkonen at the wheel of his Ferrari had an advantage of half a second at the Bahrain International Circuit to lead the race, clocking one minute and 29.868 seconds.