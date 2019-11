German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari participates in the first free practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 15 November 2019. The Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 17 November 2019 at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Formula One driver Charles Leclerc of Ferrari participates in the first free practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 15 November 2019. The Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 17 November 2019 at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

German Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari participates in the first free practice for the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 15 November 2019. The Brazilian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on 17 November 2019 at the Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

German Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel posted the fastest time in Friday's second free practice ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, the second-to-last race on the 2019 Formula One calendar.

Following a rain-marred first free practice session earlier Friday at the Jose Carlos Pace Autodrome in Sao Paulo's Interlagos neighborhood, the four-time F1 drivers' champion recorded a quickest lap of 1:09.217 in FP2.