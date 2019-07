British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes AMG GP looks on during the first free practice for the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, on Friday, July 26. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) sits in his car during the first free practice session at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, on Friday, July 26. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes AMG is seen during the first free practice for the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring in Hockenheim, Germany, on Friday, July 26. EFE/EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Monaco's Charles Leclerc pilots his Ferrari around the track at Hockenheim, Germany, on Friday, July 26 in the first free practice for the German Grand Prix. EFE/EPA/SRDJAN SUKI

Ferrari drivers finished one-two in both of Friday's free practice sessions here ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Germany.

As predicted by Mercedes team director Toto Wolff, the two Silver Arrows suffered more than the Ferraris in the extreme heat at the circuit in Hockenheim, where the air temperature hovered at around 40 C (104 F) and the track heated up to 56.6 C.