Monaco's Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) in action during the second practice session for the Canada Formula 1 Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal on Friday, June 7. EFE/EPA/VALDRIN XHEMAJ

Five-time Formula 1 king Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) crashed out early here Friday in the second free practice for the Canada Grand Prix, paving the way for the archrival Ferrari team to grab the top two places.

Hamilton, the reigning champion, and Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas finished one-two in FP1, with the Briton posting a best lap that was nearly a full second faster than Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco.