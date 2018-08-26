Morelia's Carlos Ferreira (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Monterrey during the Liga MX Apertura championship's Matchday 7 on Aug. 25, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey's Jose Basanta (back) vies for the ball with Morelia's Carlos Ferreira (front) during the Liga MX Apertura championship's Matchday 7 on Aug. 25, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey's Jesus Molina (C) and Stefan Medina (R) fight for the ball with Morelia's Salvador Reyes (L) during the Liga MX Apertura championship's Matchday 7 on Aug. 25, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Paraguayan Carlos Ferreira scored a goal in the 87th minute, helping Morelia tie Monterrey 2-2 on the road in Liga MX Apertura tournament action.

Ferreira missed on a header and then nailed the goal on a kick with his left leg in Saturday's match.