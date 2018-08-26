Paraguayan Carlos Ferreira scored a goal in the 87th minute, helping Morelia tie Monterrey 2-2 on the road in Liga MX Apertura tournament action.
Ferreira missed on a header and then nailed the goal on a kick with his left leg in Saturday's match.
Monterrey's Jesus Molina (C) and Stefan Medina (R) fight for the ball with Morelia's Salvador Reyes (L) during the Liga MX Apertura championship's Matchday 7 on Aug. 25, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
Monterrey's Jose Basanta (back) vies for the ball with Morelia's Carlos Ferreira (front) during the Liga MX Apertura championship's Matchday 7 on Aug. 25, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
Morelia's Carlos Ferreira (R) celebrates after scoring a goal against Monterrey during the Liga MX Apertura championship's Matchday 7 on Aug. 25, 2018, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra
Paraguayan Carlos Ferreira scored a goal in the 87th minute, helping Morelia tie Monterrey 2-2 on the road in Liga MX Apertura tournament action.
Ferreira missed on a header and then nailed the goal on a kick with his left leg in Saturday's match.