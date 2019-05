Spanish tennis player David Ferrer defeats Spanish Roberto Bautista during a Madrid Open's tournament round of 64 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFEKiko Huesca

Spanish David Ferrer celebrates after winning over his compatriot Roberto Bautista in a Madrid Open's tournament round of 64 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Spanish Roberto Bautista reacts after been defeated by his compatriot David Ferrer in a Madrid Open's tournament round of 64 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca

Spanish Roberto Bautista (R) greets his compatriot David Ferrer after their Madrid Open's tournament round of 64 match at Caja Magica tennis complex, in Madrid, Spain, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/Kiko Huesca