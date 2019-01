David Ferrer of Spain during the men's singles match between Australia and Spain on day 5 of the Hopman Cup tennis tournament at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, Jan. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/TONY MCDONOUGH

Spain drew 1-1 with Australia at their Hopman Cup Group A tie in Perth after David Ferrer won 7-6 (7-1), 7-5 over Matt Ebden on Wednesday.

The mixed doubles match that will bring Ferrer and his compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza against Ebden and Ashleigh Barty, would decide the tie winner.