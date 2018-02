Andrei Rubliov of Russia in action against David Ferrer of Spain during the first day of the Mexican Open 2018 tennis tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Spain's David Ferrer advanced to the second round of the Mexican Open in straight sets, defeating Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3 on Monday.

Ferrer dominated the match, which lasted one hour and 23 minutes, paying the 20-year-old Rublev back for beating him last month in the first round of the Australian Open.