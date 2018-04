Spain's Rafael Nadal and David Ferrer celebrate the latter's victory over German Philipp Kohlschreiber during the Davis Cup quarterfinals match held at the Bullring in Valencia, Spain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kai Foersterling

Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber in action during his singles match against Spain's David Ferrer at the Davis Cup World Group quarterfinal match between Spain and Germany held at the Bullring in Valencia, Spain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAI FOERSTERLING

Spanish tennis player David Ferrer celebrates after winning the Davis Cup quarterfnals match against German Philipp Kohlschreiber held at the Bullring in Valencia, Spain, April 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ Kai Foersterling

David Ferrer on Sunday defeated Philipp Kohlschreiber, 7-6 (7-1), 3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-5 in an epic match, taking Spain to the Davis Cup semifinals with a 3-2 victory over Germany.

Down by 1-2 heading into the final day of the quarterfinals, held on a clay court in this eastern Spanish city's bullring, Rafeal Nadal drew level for Spain at Alexander Zverev's expense before Ferrer sealed the win after the almost five-hour match against Kohlschreiber.