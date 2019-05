Mutua Madrid Open Director, Feliciano Lopez (R), poses with Spanish tennis player David Ferrer during the presentation press conference of the Mutua Madrid Open at the Caja Magica tennis center in Madrid, Spain, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Spanish tennis player David Ferrer attends the presentation press conference of the Mutua Madrid Open at the Caja Magica tennis center in Madrid, Spain, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

Spanish tennis player David Ferrer, who is retiring after playing his final tournament in Madrid, fantasized Thursday about choosing his opponent in his last match.

Ferrer explained the reasons behind his decision to retire at the Madrid Open and talked about wanting one more chance at playing the Swiss tennis superstar Rodger Federer.