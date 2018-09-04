Brazilian coach Ricardo 'El Tuca' Ferretti speaks during a press conference in Mexico City, on 03 September 2018. Ferretti was presented as the interim coach of the Mexican soccer team for the upcoming friendly matches against Uruguay and the United States. EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Brazil's Ricardo Ferretti, the interim coach of the Mexican national soccer team, on Monday praised the new generation of the country's players and said that they would fit in well with the veterans on the road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

"It's a new generation of great Mexican soccer p layers, they're capable people, with a great attitude and the most mature ones such as Elias Hernandez, Hugo Ayala, Raul Jimenez and Guillermo Ochoa are coming (on board) with high hopes and with the possibility of getting to the next World Cup," he said at his presentation as the team's director.