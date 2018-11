Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti, who manages the Tigres UANL and is the Mexican national soccer team's interim coach, has his hands full as he tries to keep his professional club on track to qualify for the Liga MX Apertura tournament playoffs and the "Tri" focused on upcoming friendlies against Argentina.

The Tigres are in seventh place in the standings, with 23 points, and with just two rounds of play before the end of the regular season, the club must win out to qualify for the playoffs.