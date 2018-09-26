Brazilian Ricardo "Tuca" Ferretti will continue as the Mexican national soccer team's interim coach for four more matches and will then focus on managing his team, the Tigres UANL, the Mexican National Soccer Federation said.

The federation said in a statement released Tuesday that Tigres management notified it that although Ferretti would be available for the friendlies on Oct. 11 in Monterrey against Costa Rica and Oct. 16 in Queretaro against Chile, he could not be the national team's permanent coach.