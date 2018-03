Beat Feuz of Switzerland celebrates with the crystal globe after taking the overall Downhill World Cup title following the men's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, on March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND SWEDEN OUT

Beat Feuz of Switzerland is on his way to take the third place in the men's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, on March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PONTUS LUNDAHL SWEDEN OUT

Beat Feuz (C) of Switzerland celebrates with his crystal globe on the podium after taking the overall Downhill World Cup title following the men's Downhill race of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup finals in Are, Sweden, on March 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDERS WIKLUND SWEDEN OUT

Swiss skier Beat Feuz claimed his first-ever FIS Ski World Cup downhill title on Wednesday in Are, Sweden, beating out Norwegian Olympic champion Aksel Lund Svindal in the season's overall rankings.

The final event of the season ended in a tie, with Austrian skiers Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer both winning the day with an identical time.