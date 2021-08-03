Jumping got off to a flying start at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Baji Koen on Tuesday as all the favorites, except Switzerland's Steve Guerdat riding Venard de Cerisy, qualified for the following day's Individual Final.
Steve Guerdat of Switzerland on Venard De Cerisy competes in the Jumping Individual Qualifier during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Luciana Diniz of Portugal on Vertigo Du Desert competes in the Jumping Individual Qualifier during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Jasmine Shao-Man Chen of Chinese Taipei on Benitus Di Vallerano competes in the Jumping Individual Qualifier during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
