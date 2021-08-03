Steve Guerdat of Switzerland on Venard De Cerisy competes in the Jumping Individual Qualifier during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Luciana Diniz of Portugal on Vertigo Du Desert competes in the Jumping Individual Qualifier during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 03 August 2021. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS