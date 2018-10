The FIFA Club World Cup trophy on display during the draw of the 2018 tournament at the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, Sept. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Ennio Leanza

FIFA on Wednesday announced the referees that will officiate the matches of the upcoming Club World Cup set to be held in the United Arab Emirates in December.

The FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 is scheduled to kick off on Dec. 12, while the final will be played on Dec. 22, soccer's international governing body said on its website.