The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Ahmad Ahmad, attends a press conference at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, June 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

The Confederation of African Football and FIFA have reached an agreement Thursday to appoint FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura as FIFA General Delegate for Africa on CAF's president Ahmad Ahmad's request.

The Senegalese former diplomat is to begin her new role as of Aug. 1 for a period of six months to be renewed if both entities agree.