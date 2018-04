Fromer president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Marco Polo Del Nero, speaks during an event in the hangar of the airline Gol, in Congonhas airport, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, March 3, 2017. EFE-EPA/FILE/Sebastião Moreira

FIFA, soccer's world governing body, said Friday that the head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has been banned for life from the sport.

In addition to the lifetime ban from soccer, Marco Polo Del Nero was also fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1 million), FIFA said in a statement.