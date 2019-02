The FIFA logo is pictured on the occasion the FIFA Council meeting at the headquarters of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

English Premier League side Chelsea has been banned from signing any new players for the next two transfer windows in connection to violation in its contracting of under-18 players, the international governing body for soccer, FIFA, said.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee also decided to impose a 600,000-Swiss franc ($599,690) fine on the London side and 510,000-Swiss franc fine on the English Football Association over the breach related to the signing of 29 youth players.