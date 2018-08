President of the Football Association of Zambia Kalusha Bwalya (C) shakes hands with the Director of the Nobel Peace Center Bente Erichsen after announcing the Handshake for Peace program during the second day session of the 62nd FIFA Congress in Budapest, Hungary, May 25, 2012. Standing at the left is FIFA President Joseph Blatter. EPA-EFE/FILE/Laszlo Beliczay

Former Zambian player Kalusha Bwalya was banned for two years from any soccer-related activities, FIFA announced on Friday.

Bwalya, member of the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football, was fined 100,000 Swiss francs ($100,600).