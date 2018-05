FIFA president Gianni Infantino (L) and South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) president Alejandro Dominguez (R) visit the new sports facilities of Conmebol prior to the Confederation's annual congress in Luque, Paraguay, on May 10, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Andres Cristaldo

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Thursday visited the refurbished facilities of the South American Soccer Confederation (Conmebol) in Asuncion along with confederation chief Alejandro Dominguez.

Infantino met privately with Dominguez and representatives of the national federations to prepare the event this Friday at which it will be proposed that the Paraguayan remain at the helm of Conmebol.