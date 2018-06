The new coach of the Guatemalan soccer team Walter Claveri speaks to the media, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GABRIEL BALDIZON

The new coach of the Guatemalan soccer team Walter Claveri (L) greets Juan Carlos Rios (R), head of the FIFA regularization committee, as Claveri is presented to the press, in Guatemala City, Guatemala, June 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GABRIEL BALDIZON

The FIFA regularization committee overseeing Guatemala's national soccer federation officially presented Walter Claveri as the new national team coach, an appointment that comes after the federation's 19-month suspension ended on May 31.

The coaching staff, which will work under a one-year contract, also will include assistant coach Edwin Vasquez, Argentine trainer Daniel Fernandez and goalkeepers' coach Rogelio Flores.