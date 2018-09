England manager, Gareth Southgate (C), poses with delegates for photographs during the FIFA Football Conference in London, Britain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Former Brazil's football manager, Carlos Alberto Parreira and former Dutch football players Clarence Seedorf and Marco Van Basten speak during the FIFA Football Conference in London, Britain, Sept. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

The FIFA Football Conference was held Sunday in London to present a deep analysis of all 64 matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The conference looked at patterns and trends that appeared over the summer, and analyzed the first use of the controversial video assistant referee (VAR) system at the World Cup.