The FIFA logo is pictured on the occasion the FIFA Council meeting at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

Soccer's governing body FIFA said Wednesday a deputy chairman of the adjudicatory chamber of its Ethics Committee has resigned from his post.

The resignation of Malaysian Sundra Rajoo came one week after he was suspended from his position over involvement in an investigation into corruption in Malaysia.