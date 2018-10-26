The FIFA Council on Friday sided with the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) and the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) to decide that the upcoming La Liga clash pitting Girona against Barcelona should be played in Spain, not in the United States, which goes against an agreement made between La Liga and a US sponsor.

La Liga, Barcelona and Girona on Sept. 11 asked the RFEF for authorization to play the Matchday 21 clash in Miami, as part of a 15 year-long accord the La Liga reached with Relevant – a sports and media marketing company based in the US – however, the request was opposed by the AFE and rejected by the RFEF.