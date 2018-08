Peruvian striker heads the ball during a ceremony on Aug. 15, 2018, in which he was introduced as a new player of Brazilian club Internacional. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Granata/File

Peruvian soccer star Paolo Guerrero is barred from competing once again due to a decision by Switzerland's supreme court, FIFA told EFE on Thursday.

That high court, the Swiss Federal Tribunal, had handed down a decision favorable to the striker in late May, provisionally freezing a 14-month ban issued by the Lausanne, Switzerland-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and clearing him to play at this summer's World Cup in Russia.