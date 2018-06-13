The president of FIFA on Wednesday stated that the Spain national team is not in an ideal position after the sacking of their coach two days before their debut in the World Cup, but stressed that Italy won the World Cup in 2006 in a similar predicament.

Gianni Infantino, speaking after at a press conference following the 68th FIFA Congress, added that he is sure the president of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation, Luis Rubiales, considered all options before making the decision to cut ties with La Roja's former head coach Julen Lopetegui.