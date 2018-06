Spectators attend the official opening ceremony of the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow, Russia, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

Anchorman Dimitri Guberniev (L), FIFA Fan Fest ambassadors, former Russian soccer player Alexander Kerzhakov (2-L) and former French soccer player Marcel Desailly (2-R) pose for a selfie with the FIFA World Cup trophy during the official opening ceremony of the FIFA Fan Fest in Moscow, Russia, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

General view of the official opening ceremony of the FIFA Fan Fest at Lomonosov Moscow State University in Moscow, Russia, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

FIFA on Sunday inaugurated the Fan Fest at the Moscow overlook on Sparrow Hill just days before the World Cup kicks off with a game pitting the host squad against Saudi Arabia.

The fan zone, which can accommodate at least 25,000 people, is equipped with giant screens to broadcast the tournament's matches through the July 15 final.