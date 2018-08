Photograph showing Colorado Party Sen. Pedro Bordaberry after his interview for the leadership of the commission to oversee the Uruguayan Soccer Federation (AUF) in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 27,2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Photograph showing Eduardo Ache, former president of Nacional soccer club after his interview for the leadership of the commission to oversee the Uruguayan Soccer Federation (AUF) in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 27,2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Photograph showing former AUF head Jose Luis Corbo after his interview for the leadership of the commission to oversee the Uruguayan Soccer Federation (AUF) in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 27,2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Photograph showing Fernando Goldie, a former executive of Peñarol, after his interview for the leadership of the commission to oversee the Uruguayan Soccer Federation (AUF) in Montevideo, Uruguay, Aug 27,2018. EPA-EFE/Federico Anfitti

Four candidates contending for the leadership of the commission to oversee the Uruguayan Soccer Federation (AUF) met with FIFA executives and regional Conmebol confederation members in a Montevideo hotel on Monday.

Last Tuesday, FIFA, soccer's international governing body, said it would name a "normalization committee" to run the AUF until February 2019 in the wake of that body's failure to hold elections and select a new president.