The head of soccer's world governing body said here Thursday that FIFA is considering a plan to increase the number of teams taking part in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar from 32 to 48.

While the decision to shift to a 48-team format was approved last year by FIFA, the change was not supposed to take effect until 2026.