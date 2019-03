The 2022 World Cup in Qatar may be expanded from 32 to 48 teams, the head of FIFA, soccer's world governing body, said here Friday.

"We have published to our council members a feasibility study which is quite a thorough document, where we came to the conclusion that, yes, it is feasible to move the World Cup in 2022 from 32 to 48 teams. It is feasible, provided certain conditions are met," Gianni Infantino said during a meeting of the FIFA Council in Miami.