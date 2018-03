FIFA President Gianni Infantino (left) speaks during a press conference in Panama City, on March 17, 2018. He was accompained by Pedro Chaluja, the president of Panama's soccer federation. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

The president of soccer's world governing body said Saturday during a visit to Panama's capital that video assistant referee (VAR) technology was here to stay and that its use at the upcoming 2018 World Cup in Russia would make that tournament a historic event.

"VAR is an important step in soccer. I'm convinced it's going to be a big help to referees," FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a press conference.