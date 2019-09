The official emblem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is displayed in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Sept. 3. EFE-EPA/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

The official emblem of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is displayed on a giant screen at Gare du Nord train station in Paris on Tuesday, Sept. 3. EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

The official emblem for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is displayed on a building in Madrid on Tuesday, Sept. 3. EFE-EPA/Juanjo Martin

The official emblem of the FIFA 2022 soccer World Cup in Qatar is displayed on the fort of Hammamet, Tunisia, on Tuesday, Sept. 3. EFE/EPA/MOHAMED MESSARA

The official emblem of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is projected onto the side of a building in Moscow on Tuesday, Sept. 3. EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The official emblem of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is displayed on a building in Doha on Tuesday, Sept. 3. EFE/EPA/Noushad Thekkayil

FIFA, soccer's world governing body, and the Qatari organizing committee unveiled on Tuesday the official emblem for the 2022 World Cup in the Persian Gulf nation.

When the clock struck 20.22 (8.22 pm) in Doha (17.22 GMT), a 3D projection of the logo appeared on giant screens and the surfaces of prominent buildings in Qatar and 24 other countries.