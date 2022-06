Chile's Claudio Baeza (No. 16) battles Ecuador defender Byron Castillo during a World Cup qualifier in Santiago on 17 November 2021. EFE/Marcelo Hernandez/Pool/File

FIFA on Friday rejected Chile's claim that Ecuador fielded an ineligible player during its successful qualifying run for World Cup 2022, but the Chileans vowed to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS).

The Chilean federation (ANFP) contends that Ecuadorian defender Byron David Castillo Segura was actually born in Colombia and demanded FIFA deduct points for the qualifiers in which he took part.