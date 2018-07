Real Madrid president Florentino Perez (3rd R), coach Zinedine Zidane (4th R) and Real Madrid players (from left) Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcelo during the Best FIFA Football Awards 2017 at the London Palladium in London on Oct. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY RAIN

FIFA revealed its nominees on Tuesday for The Best FIFA Men's Player and Coach awards for 2018.

The ten-man shortlist for The Best Men's Player included Argentina's Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Egypt's Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) and Belgium's Eden Hazard (Chelsea) and Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City).