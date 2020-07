Screen-grab from the video chat between Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo Nazario (L) and FIFA President Gianni Infantino during the final event of the World Football Summit on Friday, 10 July 2020. EFE-EPA/World Football Summit

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Friday that in trying to preserve all of the various competitions and adapt them to the situation caused by Covid-19, soccer's world governing body is being guided by the principle that "the players are the heart of the game."

In the closing event of the virtual forum organized by the World Football Summit, Infantino discussed the state of the game with Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldo Nazario, currently the owner of LaLiga side Real Valladolid.