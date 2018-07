Former soccer players (L-R) Ronaldo Nazario, of Brazil; Lindsay Tarpley, of the US; and Jorge Ramos, of Mexico, pose during the press conference held after the announcement of FIFA's The Best award in Moscow, Russia, on July 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/LavandeIra jr

FIFA's The Best Football Awards revealed on Wednesday the list of retired soccer legends who are to serve as judges, which included Brazil's Ronaldo Nazario and Kaka, Spain's Iker Casillas, England's Frank Lampard and Germany's Lothar Matthaus.

The categories for the award are for the best men's and women's players and coaches for the 2017/2018 season, the Puskas award for best goal, best goalkeeper and best fan.