The deputy secretary-general of Fifa Alasdair Bell on Monday described an investigation into the world football body’s president Gianni Infantino as “grotesque” and said his boss had “nothing to hide.”
President of FIFA Gianni Infantino speaks during the annual meeting of UEFA in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 03 March 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN
