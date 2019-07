Fatma Samoura, FIFA General Secretary, speaks to media during the opening press conference of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in the Saint Petersburg stadium, St. Petersburg, Russia, June 16, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

The FIFA logo is pictured at the Home of FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 10, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

FIFA announced the launch of a new plan on Wednesday that aims to put an end to child abuse and protect underage rights in soccer.

The international governing body named the program "FIFA Guardians," which aims to raise global awareness about child-labor abuse through a series of training modules and workshops, with the cooperation of its member associations and confederations.