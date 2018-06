A view on June 9, 2018, of the video assistant referee (VAR) operations room for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a facility located at the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) outside Moscow. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

A view on June 9, 2018, of the video assistant referee (VAR) operations room for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, a facility located in the International Broadcast Centre (IBC) outside Moscow. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

FIFA on Saturday presented the 2018 World Cup's video assistant referee (VAR) operations room, which will make its debut at the tournament's 21st edition in Russia.

At a press conference, Massimo Busacca, head of FIFA's refereeing department, said the VAR would be important at this summer's World Cup but stressed that the officials on the field would still be tasked with managing the games.