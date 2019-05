Chelsea fans cheer during the English Premier League soccer match against Sunderland AFC at Stamford Bridge in London, United Kingdom, May 24, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDY RAIN

World soccer's ruling body has rejected Chelsea's appeal against a two-window transfer ban imposed by FIFA's disciplinary committee, the organization said Wednesday.

The ban is to be applied to the whole team - except for the women's and futsal teams - due to a violation of rules regarding the transfer of under-18 players. The club said it intended to appeal to the court of arbitration for sport.