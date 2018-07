Players of Chile celebrate a goal a goal which was disallowed later on from the video assistant referee (VAR) due to offside during the FIFA Confederations Cup 2017 group B soccer match between Cameroon and Chile at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia, June 18, 2017. EFE-EPA(FILE)/ YURI KOCHETKOV

eFIFA VAR Refereeing Project Leader Roberto Rosetti presents the video assistant refereeing (VAR) operation room of the 2018 World Cup International Broadcast Centre (IBC) in Moscow, Russia, June 9, 2018. The FIFA World Cup 2018 will take place in Russia from June 14 until July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/YURI KOCHETKOV

FIFA President Gianni Infantino arrives for a press conference in Moscow, Russia, July 13, 2018. France will face Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2018 final on July 15. EFE-EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

The president of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) on Friday spoke at a press conference in Moscow and praised the 2018 Russian soccer tournament as the best World Cup ever.

One of this World Cup's innovative game-changers was the deployment of the Video Assisted Referee (VAR,) a football assistant referee who reviews decisions made by the head referee with the use of video footage and a headset for communication.