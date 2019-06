FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (C) attends the first FIFA Women's Football Convention in Paris, France, June6 , 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura (L) and FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman (R) attend the first FIFA Women's Football Convention in Paris, France, June6 , 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said on Thursday that the upcoming FIFA Women's World Cup should advocate for women and make their voices heard.

At the FIFA’s first ever Women soccer Convention, Samoura stressed the importance of the female World Cup, which is set to kick off on Friday in France.