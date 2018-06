Carlos Cordeiro, co-chairman of the Canada-Mexico-United States 2026 FIFA World Cup bid and president of the United States Soccer Federation speaks during the presentation of the Canada-Mexico-United States 2026 FIFA World Cup bid at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

FIFA president Gianni Infantino announces the Canada-Mexico-United States joint bid as the winner to host the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Decio de Maria, co-chairman of the CanadañMexicoñUnited States 2026 FIFA World Cup bid and president of the Mexican Football Federation speaks during the presentation of the Canada-Mexico-United States 2026 FIFA World Cup bid at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The chairman of the Morocco 2026 bid committee, Moulay Hafid Elalamy (R) and the president of the Moroccan soccer federation Fouzi Lekjaa leave the stage after the presentation of the Morocco 2026 FIFA World Cup bid at the 68th FIFA Congress in Moscow, Russia, June 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the president of the global soccer association announced Wednesday at a ceremony in Moscow.

The so-called United Bid representing North America received the backing of 134 votes from affiliate associations at the FIFA Congress, while rival candidate Morocco received less than half of that with 65.