Russian President Vladimir Putin (front L), Brazilian soccer legend Pele (C) and Draw assistant, former Argentine international Diego Maradona (R) pose for a picture before the start of the Final Draw of the FIFA World Cup 2018 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 1, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

(L-R) Former German national goal keeper Hans Tilkowski, former British international player Sir Geoff Hurst and German anchorman Matthias Opdenhoevel have a chat during the so-called 'Night of Innovation' in Essen, Germany, Aug. 10, 2012 evening. EPA/FILE/CAROLINE SEIDEL / POOL

The FIFA World Cup, which first kicked off on July 13, 1930 in Montevideo, Uruguay with a match between France and Mexico, and was most recently contested 84 years later, when Germany took home the trophy after defeating Argentina at Brazil’s Maracana Stadium, has during its 20 editions left an indelible legacy.

In the 30,681 days between these two matches, thousands of good, bad, comic and heroic incidents have occurred, some unforgettable such as the Hand of God goal by Argentina star Diego Maradona in the 1986 World Cup, or the question of whether Geoff Hurst’s second goal crossed the line against Germany to help England win the 1966 final.