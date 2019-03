Los Angeles Clippers forward-center Montrezl Harrell (C) in action against Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono (R) during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, on March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen reacts during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, on March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams (L) in action against Chicago Bulls guard Ryan Arcidiacono (R) during an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, USA, on March 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The battle for the eight playoff spots in the NBA's Western Conference is heating up as the teams head down the final stretch of the 82-game regular season.

Just 7 1/2 games separate the conference-leading and two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors (46-21) and the eighth-placed Los Angeles Clippers, who are one of several teams looking to move up in the standings.