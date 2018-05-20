Portuguese former soccer player Luis Figo plays in a charity match between international legends and retired Guatemalan soccer stars at Cementos Progreso Stadium in Guatemala City, Guatemala, on May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Gabriel Baldizon

Former soccer players Fernando Morientes (L), of Spain, Luis Figo (C), of Portugal, and Eric Abidal (R), of France, hold a press conference on May 19, 2018, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, before playing in the "Match for Peace" charity event. EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Amador

Former soccer players Luis Figo (L), of Portugal, and Eric Abidal, of France, hold a press conference on May 19, 2018, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, before playing in the "Match for Peace" charity event. EPA-EFE FILE/Gustavo Amador

Portuguese former soccer great Luis Figo said during an appearance in the Honduran capital this weekend that he expected Real Madrid to win the Champions League and was picking Portugal to take the World Cup title in Russia.

"I believe (Real) Madrid is one of the favorites to win because of its experience and history, but it's a final and anything can happen, I expect it to be crazy," Figo said during a joint press conference with former soccer players Eric Abidal and Fernando Morientes in Tegucigalpa.