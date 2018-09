File photograph showing Chile national soccer team player Jorge Valdivia (r) vying for the ball with Venezuela's Arquimedes Figuera in Santiago, Chile, Mar 28, 2018. EPA-EFE File/Elvis Gonzalez

File photograph showing (from left) Venezuelan players Victor Garcia and Arquimedes Figuera vying for the ball with Colombia's Juan Guillermo Cuadrado in San Cristobal, Venezuela, Aug 30, 2017. EPA-EFE File/Miguel Gutierrez

Venezuelan midfielder Arquimedes Figuera said that he received xenophobic slurs after being expelled from a match in Peru this weekend, in which Universitario Deportes lost 2-1 to Melgar Arequipa.

On his Instagram account on Sunday, Figuera said that he is proud of his nationality and criticized being told to "sell arepas," a popular Venezuelan dish.